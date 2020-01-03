Golfer shows off incredible trick after hitting ball down TWO flights of stairs

A golfer has pulled off an unimaginable trick shot after placing a ball down two flights of stairs and knocking over dominoes through a spread of obstacles.

Garrett Clark, 19, from Kansas, shared the video to his Instagram web page displaying him hit a ball via the home, bouncing off pots and pans earlier than ultimately touchdown in a pink solo cup within the basement of the home.

The video, taken by Garrett and his buddy Matt Scharff begins with the golfer hitting the ball up a ramp within the hall of the upstairs of his home.

The ball then rolls again down the ramp and a hits a strategically-placed wood pipe perpendicular to it.

It then bounces off and hits one other piece of wooden, earlier than ricocheting off that amd bouncing midway down a flight of stairs.

Whereas fifty per cent of the way in which down the steps, the ball hits a handcrafted plastic field which pushes it onto a plastic tube, taking it off the steps and thru a ladder positioned in Garrett’s kitchen.

After passing via the ladder the ball bounces off three bar stools, then onto two pans and present positioned on the ground.

From there, the little white sphere rolls down onto a wood plank, after which hits one other flight of stairs.

The ball then bounces down many steps earlier than passing via a cardboard contraption which knocks right into a plastic tube, apparently from a vacuum cleaner.

After travelling via the plastic tube, the ball arrives on the ping pong desk the place it knocks over dozens of dominoes that are positioned on books to present them top.

The dominoes then knock over a second ball, which rolls off the ping pong desk and right into a pair of golf golf equipment, via a wire netting tube earlier than ultimately hitting three pots positioned the other way up on the ground.

After bouncing off the pots, the ball lands in a pink cup crammed with a transparent liquid.

Clearly ecstatic that his buddy has made the shot, Matt shouts out ‘sure!’ and pours the water over himself.

After posting in on-line folks praised the shot as ‘wonderful’.

One other commenter added: ‘Bro that is insane’

A 3rd added: ‘F****** epic. boys’

Whereas others joked that his household have been very tolerant of his rearranging the home.

‘Hahahahaha your mother is a saint for placing up with this’ one wrote.

One other stated: ‘Remind me to by no means come over once you’re doing a three ground trick shot’

Garrett, pictured on the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership, in Georgia stated that the concepts for cool methods ‘simply come to him’

It is not the primary time Garrett’s made headlines for his unimaginable trick photographs, which he usually shares along with his 170,000 followers.

beforehand shared movies in his backyard making shot with the assistance of concrete slabs to make the photographs additional difficult.

Garrett acquired hooked on golf when he went to a three-par course along with his neighbours – and staggeringly acquired a hole-in-one from 85 yards with a 7 iron in his first ever sport, when he was solely 13.

Chatting with the Press Affiliation final yr, he stated: ‘I acquired into trick photographs in my front room a couple of yr and a half in the past.

‘I used to be simply juggling and it was the identical day I downloaded Instagram so I made a decision it was match to occur.’

‘Developing with new concepts could be very difficult generally,’ he stated.

‘Generally it is calculations that result in cool trick photographs and generally they only come to me.’