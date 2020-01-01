Good News box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar applauds lady for brazenly speaking about menstruation













Akshay Kumar’s Good Information (additionally spelled as Good Newwz) has proven enormous development in its assortment on the Indian field workplace within the morning and matinee reveals on Wednesday. It has crossed Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day within the home market.

Having made an excellent assortment on the weekend, Good Information witnessed round 25 p.c drop in its enterprise on Monday. However its assortment was much better than many different big-ticket Hindi movies. Regardless of decrease ticket charges, the comedy-drama went on to point out first rate development on Tuesday, New Yr Eve.

Good Information has collected a complete of Rs 94.60 crore gross on the Indian field workplace in six days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly… Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays… Will cross ₹ cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]… 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz.”

Good Information film evaluationTwitter

Wednesday occurs to be a New Yr vacation for many individuals throughout the nation. That is boosted its assortment on its sixth day. Good Information wanted to gather Rs 5.40 crore internet to cross Rs 100 crore mark within the home market. As per the traits within the morning and matinee reveals, the film has already collected this quantity.

Good Information has change into the 18th Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore mark within the home market in 2019. It has additionally change into Akshay Kumar’s fourth film to realize this feat within the yr. He’s the one hero to churn out 4 Rs 100 crore motion pictures on this yr. It’s the 11th film to cross the mark in his profession.

Good Information film evaluationTwitter

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, which was launched on December 28, 2018, had crossed Rs 100 core internet mark on January 1, 2019. Now, the coincidence is that Good Information does it on January 1, 2020. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “⭐ #Simmba – the last release of 2018 – crossed ₹ cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. ⭐ #GoodNewwz – the last release of 2019 – will also cross ₹ cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?”