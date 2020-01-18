Good News: Last minute chance to choose seats in renowned colleges of Engineering and Medical

The seats in famend engineering, medical and administration faculties together with IITs, AIIMS will now not be vacant. The Nationwide Data Middle (NIC) has supplied an e-counseling platform for this, by way of which admissions are being accomplished in virtually all the key establishments.

NIC Director Basic Neeta Verma mentioned that e-counseling is proving to be a really profitable platform. All admissions of IIT, NIT, Triple IT, NEET, JE Predominant, Resort Administration, Pharmacy, Polytechnic, MBA at the moment are by way of e-counseling. If a scholar needs to get admission in engineering, then he has the choice to hitch the counseling of IIT to the Engineer Faculty of the state on the identical counseling platform. But when he’s prepared to enter medical or every other area and fulfills the necessities, then he may also take part in counseling of these establishments concurrently. This won’t solely remove the issue of seats remaining vacant, college students may even have an opportunity to make higher selections.

He mentioned that after every stage college students discover vacant seats. College students maintain altering choices, as a result of which the seats are stuffed and empty until the completion of the admission course of. With e-counseling, college students are getting the choice to use for vacant seats at dwelling. Tons of of seats stay vacant in all the universities together with IITs, NITs. Whereas hundreds of certified candidates don’t get an opportunity. Via e-counseling, they’re getting an opportunity to decide on a seat until the final day and final minute.

He mentioned that the power of e-counseling has been totally began in JE Predominant, JE Advance, UGC NET, CETAT, NEET, NCHM-JEE, CIMAT, GPAT, JNU, ARPIT and so on. About three thousand institutes, 35 State Board of Training have been related to this platform.