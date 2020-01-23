Good news, Modi government gave these instructions to UPSC and SSC regarding vacant posts

SSC UPSC Jobs 2020: Central Division of Personnel and Coaching Within the central authorities departments, the Union Public Service Fee and the Workers Choice Fee have directed to refill the direct recruitment posts quickly. Additionally, the small print of such posts have been requested to be given by February 5. The Ministry of Personnel has introduced the eye of those departments 19 to a letter of December 2016, during which advance for recruitment to the posts on time Motion has been directed. The Ministry mentioned that it’s essential to recruit these posts in a time certain method.

In keeping with a letter issued by Rajbir Singh, Underneath Secretary of the Ministry of Personnel, the Cupboard Committee on Funding and Growth additionally throughout its assembly final December 23 Directions got for well timed recruitment to such posts in varied ministries and departments.

In keeping with sources, in a gathering chaired by the Prime Minister final month to extend funding and progress price, it was determined that the vacant posts in varied departments of the Heart ought to be crammed quickly.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had knowledgeable within the Winter Session of Parliament that as many as 6 lakh 83 posts have been vacant in varied Ministries of the Heart until March 1 final 12 months. Of those, about 5 and a half lakh posts are of Group C whereas 89 posts are of Group B and 19 thousand posts are of Group A.