Good News (Newwz / Newz) movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

Direct Raj Mehta’s Hindi film Good Information (Newwz / Newz) starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has obtained constructive opinions and score from the viewers.

Good Information is a comedy movie and Jyoti Kapoor has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for it in collaboration with Rishabh Sharma and Raj Mehta. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia have bankrolled it beneath their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Movies. It has obtained a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Good Information film story: It’s about Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor), a working couple from Mumbai, and Honey and Monika Batra, a landlord couple from Chandigarh. Two with the identical surnames pursue in-vitro fertilisation. However the bother ensues after they discover that the sperms of every couple have been combined with one another. What occurs subsequent varieties the crux of this dramedy.

Good Information film evaluation reside updates: We convey you some viewers’ response to the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll right down to see the viewers’s tweet evaluation.

Ajay Sinha @AjaySinha79

#GoodNewwz is an superhit movie! Completely entertaining from begin to finish. The screenplay has been written brilliantly, this flick tickles your bones and likewise touches your coronary heart. Total an good coronary heart touching comedic drama.

Ravi Gupta @FilmiHindustani

Simply completed watching #GoodNewwz . It is 12 months’s final & one of the vital entertaining movies! Actually a contemporary idea to observe in India on the massive display screen. U will really feel the actual emotion of parentood with comedian contact and the the essence of life & nature. It is a WINNER. three.5 stars ⭐

AkshayManish @AkshayManish2

So Right here is interval There may be lot of enjoyable on this film @akshaykumar sir once more present that there isn’t any one is best than him in comedy All of the forged of #GoodNewwz carried out very well.

#GoodNewwzReview My score until now ~

REAL BOXOFFICE @teamrb_

#GoodNewwzReview Completely timed by @raj_a_mehta Who made this a BIG WINNER Humorous as LOL & as emotional as u all ll be feeling it in ur hearts

Every & the whole lot is greater than satisfying about this Celebrity @akshaykumar movie.RB Ranking’s ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ (four.25/5) #GoodNewwz

Akkian Mahi @Akkian_Mahii

#GoodNewwz: MASTERPIECE Ranking: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ It is a roller-coaster journey of comedy and emotion’s which retains you hooked until finish.. Nicely penned, properly executed, properly enacted [Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Diljeet, Kiara, all in terrific form].. Absolutely Really useful! BLOCKBUSTER #GoodNewwz

TCCA @TCCAwards

#GoodNewwz Interval… This one is probably the most entertaining flick this 12 months, wattaa enjoyable journey that is, cannot cease laughing, the conditions created between the leads are too hilarious and all of the actors are of their full ingredient , @raj_a_mehta bhai, that is past expectations #Goodnewzz is 1 of the bestest film this 12 months, this humour crammed idea drama shall be lapped up by the viewers upon launch..undoubtedly the writing is the USP right here, dialogues are prime notch & performances are BRILLIANT @akshaykumar @KareenaKap00r @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @raj_a_mehta delivers a splendid movie in his debut, the best way he handles this topic (which is first of its sort) is Excellent, making individuals snicker just isn’t simple and he brilliantly creates conditions, which can make viewers fall from their seats laughing. @akshaykumar is excellent within the comedian scenes, truly there is not any one fairly like him in comedy, @KareenaKap00r shines the brightest and nails her half like a professional, @diljitdosanjh is the scene-stealer right here & @advani_kiara is a revelation. #Goodnewzz

Bolly Newzzz @BollywoodCinem5

#GoodNewwz evaluation :- One Phrase :- “FUNTASTIC” A Excellent mix of comedy, pun, emotion & chartbuster tune makes it an entire bundle for film lover’s. Should look ahead to Cinema lover’s. Full on content material & creativity .Congrats @raj_a_mehta #goodnewwzreview #AkshayKumar

[email protected] @SAMTHEBESTEST

#GoodNewwz ends 2019 with the BANG !!! What a incredible mixure of goof, city comedy, feelings and all cinematic properties. Raj Mehta will obtain a number of reward. Akshay Kumar is really hilarious, Diljit is freaking humorous. A assured SUPER HIT and a possible BLOCKBUSTER! 7/10*

Overview Bazaar @ReviewBazaar1

#GoodNewwzReview ~ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ One Phrase ~ Wonderful.. #GoodNewwz Is An Out & Out Enjoyable Experience With Extremely Entertaining Story Supported With Excellent Performances By @akshaykumar & @diljitdosanjh Climax Is The Spotlight & You Go Again Dwelling With A Huge Smile On Your Face