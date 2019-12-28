Good Newwz box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor’s film sets cash register ringing

Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019













The yr is certainly ending on a great notice for Bollywood because of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz. The film, which additionally stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, has packed a strong punch at India field workplace. The Raj Mehta directorial raked in Rs 17.56 crore on its first day of launch. And because of constructive phrase of mouth, the enterprise of Good Newwz has set the money register ringing on the second day as effectively.

Enhance in footfalls

On Saturday, the film confirmed roughly 30-40 per cent development in its occupancy in comparison with its opening day. The main enhance in footfalls helped the film’s enterprise to flourish. As per early estimates, Good Newwz managed to earn Rs 22.5 crore on day 2 regardless of getting pitted in opposition to Salman Khan’s mass entertainer Dabangg three.

Good Newwz solid Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit DosanjhInstagram

Good Newwz tells the story of two who go for IVF however the docs unintentionally find yourself mixing up the sperms due to their identical surname, Batra. And what follows is the comedy of errors which can certainly crack you up. The constructive critiques have turned the film right into a magnet and pulling the viewers in theatres.

Good Newwz film evaluate by IBTimes India

IBTimes India handled Good Newwz with a 3 and half stars (three.5 Stars) out of 5 after watching the film at a press present earlier than the film launch. “There couldn’t have been a better way to wrap up the year on a good note with Good Newwz. You can go and enjoy with your family. The subject stays true to its essence without going overboard with its double meaning jokes,” IBTimes India wrote in its verdict.

Field workplace prediction

The film’s enterprise is anticipated to witness an enormous leap within the days to return and will cross the coveted Rs 100 crore membership by the tip of its first week. Good Newwz was launched throughout 3100 in India and 650-750 in abroad.