Good Newwz box office prediction: Kareena Kapoor – Akshay Kumar film hit or flop?

Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019













Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz could not have launched at a greater time. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedian caper is a must-watch for all children, adults and households this vacation season. Touted as presumably the funniest and most entertaining movie from Dharma after a very long time, Good Newwz has created fairly a buzz with its trailers and songs.

Good Newwz poster that includes Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit DosanjhInstagram

After an extended hiatus, the movie will even mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The duo was final seen collectively in Gabbar is Again and Kambakkth Ishq. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are enjoying the second lead pair within the film.

A ‘full bundle’

Whereas critics have praised the movie for its humour and leisure quotient, the viewers who received to see an early present has known as it ‘full bundle’. Good Newwz has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Amar Butala, who’s the Chief Aquisition Officer at Fox Star Studios had written after watching the movie: What a FUN movie #GoodNewwz is!! completely LOVED it !! The writing is stable and the performances are all incredible @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay KumarTwitter

After watching the movie on the particular screening, famous movie critic Taran Adarsh stated: #OneWordReview… #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. Ranking: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ This one’s a SURE-FIRE HIT… Good writing. Implausible humour. Heartfelt feelings… Very good performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]… 2019 will conclude with a giant winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview Good Newwz

Sumit Kadel stated: You’ll giggle like loopy & will shed tears with the feelings of Pleasure.. Akshay kumar comedian timing on this movie is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is taken into account the very best.. Dont miss this GEM at any value. One of many best movie this yr. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz ok saath. #GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL. Enthralls you with its superlative writing, content material & top-notch feelings. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one in all their best act. @raj_a_mehta course is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Ranking- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #GoodNewwzReview

Sumit Kadel has predicted that the movie shall be a giant hit. Giving the explanation behind it, Sumit has stated, “Advance booking of #GoodNewwz is good, the film has got tremendous number of shows at multiplexes across India resulting into slightly low advance compared to other Akshay films this year. Nevertheless, the film will have a good spot booking & shall post a very good Day-1 total.”