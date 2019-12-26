Good Newwz critics review: Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit’s film packs a hilarious punch

Good Newwz poster that includes Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit DosanjhInstagram

After delivering three consecutive hits akin to Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull four, Akshay Kumar is again with Good Newwz, his fourth movie of 2019. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film additionally stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

A particular screening of Good Newwz was organised on Wednesday night for celebrities and movie critics. The critiques have began pouring on social media and it seems just like the film has acquired a thumbs up from the critics.

In response to a number of movie critics, Good Newwz packs a hilarious punch and tickles the humorous bone of the viewers with its certainly one of a form situational comedy.

On the subject of performances, Akshay Kumar has but once more struck the suitable chord with the viewers. Kareena, Kiara and Diljit too are spectacular of their portrayal of their on display screen characters.

Whereas moviegoers shall be handled with Good Newwz on Friday, have a look what critics should say concerning the movie.

The Instances Of India: “At the heart of it, ‘Good Newwz’ is a light and breezy comedy and certainly makes for an entertaining watch.”

Ranking: three.5 stars

The Indian Specific: “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief? Still, Good Newwz is not half bad at all.”

Ranking: three stars

Huffington Publish: “For a film ostensibly about a vulnerable time in a couple’s life, Good Newwz fails to evoke any genuine warmth, heartfelt emotions or vulnerability in the viewer. It’s hollow, empty and a terrible advertisement for a German car company (you’ll find out why if you watch it).”

Ranking: Not talked about

Information18: “An urbane comedy with the fresh subject of a pregnancy switcheroo, Good Newwz may well be the family entertainer that city slickers opt for this weekend.”

Ranking: three stars