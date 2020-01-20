Good Newwz crosses Rs 200 crore mark, becomes Akshay Kumar’s 3rd film to hit double century in 2019

Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh,Instagram

Akshay Kumar has as soon as once more put yet one more feather in his cap as Good Newwz has crossed Rs 200 crore mark on the Indian field workplace in simply 24 days of its launch.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film which additionally stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has been having a unbelievable run in cities like Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Mumbai. With movies like Mission Mangal, Housefull four and Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has now scored three double centuries in a yr. He’s maybe the one Bollywood actor to realize this feat within the historical past of Indian field workplace. The overall field workplace assortment of Good Newwz, to date, now stands at Rs 201.14 crore.

“#GoodNewwz scores double century… Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark… Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal… [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Good Newwz had crossed Rs 50 crore in its first weekend (three days) itself. It then crossed Rs100 crore mark in 6 days and Rs 125 crore in 7 days. In 10 days, it managed to cross over Rs 150 crore mark and conquered yet one more milestone of Rs 175 crore in 13 days. With the brand new releases and fewer display screen counts throughout the nation, the film nonetheless managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark with ease.

“#GoodNewwz benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day three

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 13

₹ 200 cr: Day 24

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With back-to-back hits, it would not be incorrect to say that Akshay has change into the largest bankable star in Bollywood. And it appears like it’s now time to crown a brand new King of Bollywood and there is no higher contender than the Khiladi Kumar.