Good Newwz Day 13 Box Office Collection – 13th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newzz has earned some respectable quantity on the box-office because it collected round 171.50 Cr on its first 12 days. Listed below are the 13th-day collections of Good Newzz.

Good Newzz might earn round three.00 Cr roughly on its thirteenth day. Good Newzz had round 5.29% of occupancy on Wednesday, 08th January 2020 on the box-office. In line with stories, the movie’s collections are getting affected barely from Salman Khan’s Dabangg three which was launched on 20th December.

For 20 days, The movie earned round 63 Cr abroad whereas in India, the collections are 204.zero Cr and it bought 267 Cr worldwide. The movie bought a average response in areas like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala with much less occupancy when in comparison with different areas like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, and plenty of extra, the place the movie is getting some enormous numbers as occupancy is excessive.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in outstanding roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johar beneath his banner ‘Dharma Productions’ together with one other banner ‘Cape of Good Films’.

After producing for movies like ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, bought an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which will probably be launched in 2020.

This movie bought extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this 12 months after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 281.zero Cr.

Reviews say that Good Newzz can simply cross 200 Cr if it runs in single theatres earlier than different movies like ‘Chaapak’, ‘Tanhaji’ will get launched.