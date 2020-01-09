Good Newwz Day 14 Box Office Collection – 14th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Debutant director Raj Mehta’s Good Newzz has earned round 177.5 Cr in its first 13 days. Listed here are the 14th-day collections of Good Newzz. Good Newzz might get round 2.9 Cr roughly on its 14th day.

Good Newzz had round three.89 % of occupancy on Thursday, 09th January 2020 on the box-office. Based on sources, Salman Khan’s Dabangg three was affected by Good Newzz which was launched on 20th December. However, Good Newzz is performing strongly even in its second week.

The movie earned round 63 Cr abroad within the first 13 days whereas in India, the collections are round 205.zero Cr and it obtained 267.1 Cr worldwide. The movie obtained a median response in areas like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala with much less occupancy when in comparison with different areas like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, and lots of extra, the place the movie is getting some enormous numbers as occupancy is excessive.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in outstanding roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johar beneath his banner ‘Dharma Productions’ together with one other banner ‘Cape of Good Films’.

After producing for movies like ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, obtained an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which might be launched in 2020.

This movie obtained extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this yr after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 281.zero Cr.

Stories say that Good Newzz can simply cross 200 Cr if it runs in single theatres earlier than different movies like ‘Chaapak’, ‘Tanhaji’ will get launched.