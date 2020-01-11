Good Newwz Day 15 Box Office Collection – 15th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newzz, which was launched on 27th December has earned round 180.four Cr in its first 14 days. Listed below are the 15th-day collections of Good Newzz.

In response to numerous sources, Good Newzz might get round 1.2 Cr roughly on its 15th day. Good Newzz had round 2.14 % of occupancy on Friday, 10th January 2020 on the box-office. In response to sources, Salman Khan’s Dabangg three was affected by Good Newzz which was launched on 20th December. However, Good Newzz might get affected by the brand new releases ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Tanhaji’.

The movie earned round 65 Cr abroad within the first 14 days whereas in India, the collections are round 206.31 Cr and it received 268.four Cr worldwide. The movie is barely failing to carry out because it received a weak response in areas like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala with much less occupancy, when in comparison with different areas like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, and plenty of extra, the place the movie is getting some large numbers as occupancy, is excessive.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in distinguished roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johar below his banner ‘Dharma Productions’ together with one other banner ‘Cape of Good Films’.

After producing for movies like ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, received an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which will likely be launched in 2020.

This movie received extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this 12 months after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 283.zero Cr.

In response to numerous sources, Good Newzz can not cross 200 Cr simply as there are different 2 large movies which are launched right now.