Good Newwz Day 16 Box Office Collection – 16th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newwz Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani within the lead roles. Good Newwz is receiving appreciation from everywhere in the nation as it’s a pure entertainer. The movie has collected 127.9 Cr in its first week and 53.46 Cr in its second week. The movie has collected 2.07 Cr on its day 15. Listed below are the collections on Day 16.

The movie is predicted to gather round three.60 Cr on its day 16. The online Indian assortment of the movie is round 187.03 Cr and Indian Gross assortment of the film is round 220.50 Cr. 287.50 Cr is the worldwide assortment and 67 Cr is the general Abroad assortment of the movie.

On Saturday, 11/01/2020, the general occupancy of the movie is 38.46%. And the occupancy is 16.43% for morning reveals, 31.49℅ for afternoon reveals, 50.24℅ for night reveals and 55.69 for night time reveals. As anticipated the morning and afternoon reveals have lesser occupancy in comparison with night and night time reveals.

The film was well-received in areas like Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad with increased occupancy of reveals and has a nasty response in areas like Kolkata, surat, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Lucknow with lesser occupancy of reveals.

This movie obtained extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this yr after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 280.zero Cr on its full run.

Good Newz was directed by the director Raj Mehta and Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia underneath their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Movies. The film is predicted to succeed in 200 Cr mark earlier than it’s faraway from theaters.