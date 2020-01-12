Good Newwz Day 17 Box Office Collection – 17th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newzz has earned some first rate quantity on the box-office of round 181.6 Cr on its first 15 days. Listed below are the 16th and 17th-day collections of Good Newzz.

Good Newzz had round 1.79 % of occupancy on, 10th January 2020 on the box-office. Good Newzz could earn as much as 5 Cr on 16th and 17th days respectively. Good Newwz obtained an general 25.91% of Occupancy on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Based on sources, Salman Khan’s Dabangg three was affected by Good Newzz which was launched on 20th December. However, Good Newzz could get affected by the brand new releases ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Tanhaji’.

The movie earned round 71 Cr abroad within the first 17 days whereas in India, the collections are round 210.75 Cr and it obtained 274.61 Cr worldwide. The movie is barely failing to carry out because it obtained a weak response in areas like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala with much less occupancy, when in comparison with different areas like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, and plenty of extra, the place the movie is getting some enormous numbers as occupancy, is excessive.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in outstanding roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johar beneath his banner ‘Dharma Productions’ together with one other banner ‘Cape of Good Films’.

After producing for movies like ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, obtained an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which might be launched in 2020.

This movie obtained extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this 12 months after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 285.zero Cr.