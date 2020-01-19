Good Newwz Day 23 Box Office Collection – 23rd Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newwz remains to be working in among the notable theatres throughout of the international locations. The movie has been working in theatres for twenty-two days. So far as the box-office assortment is anxious Good Newwz has earned round ₹197.9 Crores within the nation by way of internet assortment.

Now persons are questioning what the movie is doing on the 23rd day by way of box-office assortment. Good Newwz has reportedly earned round ₹1.00 Crores on the twenty-third day.

Field-office Assortment of Good Newwz within the third week

On the third week, Good Newwz has collected round ₹1.90 Crores. The online assortment of Good Newwz in 23 days is reported to be ₹199.00 Crores. Then again, the worldwide assortment of Good Newwz is round ₹305 Crores. Abroad assortment of Good Newwz in 23 days is round ₹71 Crores. The gross assortment of Good Newwz to date is round ₹234.00 Crores.

The general occupancy of Good Newwz in Hindi throughout the nation on the 18th of January 2020 is round 20.12%.

Probably the most-anticipated movie of 2019 ends its reign with higher box-office assortment

Good Newwz is without doubt one of the most talked-about movies of 2019 which options Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The viewers has beloved the story of the movie and that’s why a romantic comedy movie has earned over ₹200 Crores.

Based on the sources, the movie was launched throughout 700 completely different screens throughout the nation. By the appears of it, Raj Mehta, a debutant director has delivered a blockbuster movie within the first try as a director. The movie has been produced by Aruna Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Hiroo Yash Johar.