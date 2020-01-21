Good Newwz Day 25 Box Office Collection – 25th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

The Indian Hindi-language comedy movie “Good Newwz” directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, hit the large screens of the nation on 27th of December 2019.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani within the lead roles. The movie has given a superb efficiency on the field workplace in its first 25 days of launch and has been capable of make a internet assortment of Rs 201.74 crores for all languages.

Whereas the film earned Rs 127.9 crores, Rs 53.46 crores and Rs 15.74 crores in its first week, second week and third week respectively, it has earned Rs zero.75 crores, Rs 1.four crores, Rs 1.89 crores and Rs zero.6 crores on its 22nd day, 23rd day, 24th day and 25th day respectively.

Thus, the estimated complete internet field workplace assortment of the movie Good Newwz comes out to be Rs 201.74 crores.

Good Newwz 25 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie made a Internet assortment of Rs 201.74 crores and Gross assortment of Rs 238.5 crores from all around the nation.

The movie has additionally collected Rs 311 crores from all around the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 72.5 crores.

Good Newwz 25th Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the 25th day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by 7.43% within the morning exhibits whereas within the afternoon exhibits, the occupancy was eight.24%.

Within the night exhibits, the theaters have been occupied by 12.04% whereas within the evening exhibits, the theaters have been occupied by 12.57%.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Good Newwz on its 25th day of launch and on its fourth Monday, that’s, on the 20th of January 2020, is 10.07%.