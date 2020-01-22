Good Newwz Day 26 Box Office Collection – 26th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newzz hit the large screens on 27th December 2019. The movie has carried out 201.four Cr roughly in its first 25 days. Listed below are the 26th-day collections of Good Newzz. Good Newzz might earn as much as zero.5 Cr on its 26th day.

The movie obtained 202.2 Cr in India, 312 Cr worldwide, 73 Cr abroad in its first 26 days. This movie obtained a complete of 9% of occupancy on Tuesday, 21st January 2020. The movie obtained 10.9 Cr occupancy in night reveals, 11.5% throughout night time reveals.

The movie Good Newzz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in foremost roles. The movie was obtained effectively proper from day 1 with constructive discuss all over the place. This Hindi language comedy style movie was written and directed by Raj Mehta, a debutant. The movie was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar beneath Dharma Productions.

Even after 25 days, the movie continues to be getting higher occupancy in areas like Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai. This movie has surpassed earlier Akshay Kumar movies by way of collections. Akshay Kumar had featured in 5 movies in 2019. His earlier Housefull four collected 290 Cr roughly on its full run. Now he’s working for the movies Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

The movie is getting beneath par numbers from the final 15 days. however nonetheless, it’s managing to carry out on the box-office even with another massive movies on the competitors. The movie might contact 225 Cr mark by the top of its run.