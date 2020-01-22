Good Newwz Day 27 Box Office Collection – 27th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

The Indian Hindi-language comedy movie “Good Newwz” directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, hit the massive screens of the nation on 27th of December 2019.

The movie options Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani within the lead roles. The movie has given efficiency on the field workplace in its first 26 days of launch and has been in a position to make a internet assortment of Rs 202.29 crores for all languages.

Based on the response the film is getting, it’s anticipated that the movie could earn Rs zero.5 crores on its 27th day.

Good Newwz 27 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie has additionally collected Rs 312 crores from everywhere in the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 73 crores.

Good Newwz 27th Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the 27th day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by eight.13% within the morning reveals whereas within the afternoon reveals, the occupancy was eight.96%.

The occupancy of the theaters for the movie Good Newwz within the night reveals and within the evening reveals is but to be noticed.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Good Newwz on its 27th day of launch and on its fourth Wednesday, that’s, on 22nd of January 2020, is eight.55%.