Good Newwz Day 3 Box Office Collection – 3rd Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newzz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani is having a tremendous weekend with enormous collections. The movie has accomplished effectively and picked up round 17.56 Cr on its first day. Later, on the second day, the movie collected 23.50 Cr. Listed here are Good Newzz third day collections.

Good Newzz has earned round 24.zero Cr on its third day. The collections are getting higher. The movie collected an quantity of 65.06 Cr on the weekend. Additionally, this movie collected round 21.zero Cr for the primary weekend on abroad whereas on India, it collected 55.zero Cr.

As anticipated, the night and night time reveals are having extra occupancy than the morning and afternoon reveals. This movie is getting an unsatisfactory response in areas like Lucknow, Jaipur with much less occupancy whereas, in areas like Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, The occupancy is large and the movie is getting enormous numbers.

This movie is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan underneath their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Movies. This movie is the 4th movie for Dharma Productions in 2019 after ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’. The manufacturing home once more obtained an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari.

This movie obtained extra opening collections than ‘Housefull 4’ which was launched throughout Diwali. Additionally, this movie can have probabilities to file as highest weekend collections for Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 280.zero Cr on its full run. Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this 12 months after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four.

After working collectively in movies like ‘Kambakht Ishq’ and ‘Aitraaz’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to work collectively once more. His different movies ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Kesari’ collected 290.zero Cr and 207.2 Cr respectively on its full run.