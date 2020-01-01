Good Newwz Day 6 Box Office Collection – 6th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newwz carried out extraordinarily nicely on its first 5 days on the field workplace and earned 95.40 Cr India internet. Listed below are Good Newwz Fifth-day field workplace collections.

Good Newzz has collected round 12.zero Cr on its sixth day. This movie’s collections acquired higher as a result of New Yr. Additionally, This movie acquired Salman Khan’s Dabangg three within the competitors which was launched on 20th December 2019. This movie had an total occupancy of 21.65% on Wednesday.

This movie’s abroad collections thus far are round 33.zero Cr whereas, in India, the Gross collections are 84.zero Cr. As it’s a vacation, the night and evening exhibits are having extra occupancy than the morning and afternoon exhibits. Additionally, This movie collected round 115 Cr Worldwide.

Good Newzz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Good Newzz is directed by the director Raj Mehta, Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia below their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Movies.

The movie is getting a median response in areas like Bhopal, Surat, Kolkata, and Pune with much less occupancy whereas, in areas like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, The occupancy is extra and the movie is getting big numbers.

Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019 after the movies ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, acquired an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which will probably be launched in 2020.

This movie acquired extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, this movie might have probabilities to turn into as highest weekend collections for Akshay Kumar.

Good Newzz is the Fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this 12 months after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 280.zero Cr on its full run.