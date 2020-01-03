Good Newwz Day 8 Box Office Collection – 8th Day Box-Office Collection of Good News | Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Good Newzz has acquired some nice numbers up to now on the box-office because it collected round 132.1 Cr in its first weekend. Listed below are the Eighth-day collections of Good Newzz.

Good Newzz has collected round 10.32 Cr on its day eight. In line with reviews, This movie acquired Salman Khan’s Dabangg three within the competitors which was launched on 20th December 2019. This movie has 14.72% of occupancy on Friday.

This movie’s abroad collections up to now are round 37.zero Cr whereas, in India, the Gross collections are 140.zero Cr. As it’s a week-day, the night and evening exhibits are having higher occupancy than the morning and afternoon exhibits. Additionally, This movie collected round 120 Cr Worldwide.

Good Newzz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles was directed by the director Raj Mehta and Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia underneath their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Movies.

The movie is getting a average response in areas like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Surat with much less occupancy when in comparison with different areas like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Hyderabad and plenty of extra, the place the movie is getting some big numbers as occupancy is excessive.

After three movies ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth movie for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. The manufacturing home, as soon as once more, acquired an enormous hit with Good Newzz after Kesari. Akshay Kumar has already signed two movies Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which can be launched in 2020.

This movie acquired extra opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Earlier movies of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Additionally, Good Newzz is the fifth movie for Akshay Kumar on this yr after some good movies like Kesari, clean, mission mangal and Housefull four. Akshay Kumar’s earlier ‘Housefull 4’ has collected round 280.zero Cr on its full run.

In line with some reviews, Good Newzz is predicted to run on single screens until different movies hit the screens like Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘chaapak’, which can be launched on 10th January 2020.