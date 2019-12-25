Good Newwz early review and rating: Celebs call Akshay Kumar–Kareena Kapoor’s film ‘super-hit’

Kareena Kapoor in Laal Ghagra music

Raj Mehta is again with presumably one of many funniest and most entertaining movies of the 12 months – Good Newwz. After a protracted hiatus, the movie will mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The duo was final seen collectively in ‘Gabbar is Again’ and ‘Kambakkth Ishq’.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are enjoying the second lead pair within the film. The movie is about for a grand launch on December 27. Few followers residing overseas already have an opportunity to observe the movie and this is their evaluation. Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover have additionally supported the movie.

Amar Butala, who’s the Chief Aquisition Officer at Fox Star Studios wrote: What a FUN movie #GoodNewwz is!! completely LOVED it !! The writing is stable and the performances are all incredible @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch

Replying to him, Kiara Advani wrote, Yay!!! You bought to observe the movie earlier than us Thankyouuuu so excited

Warda S Nadiadwala: And Wowwwww!!!! Staying true to its title #GoodNewwz is de facto GN for the followers @akshaykumar had me rolling on the seat laughing abdomen nonetheless hurting, and the way superbly wrapped the climax #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara #DiljitDosanjh