Good Newwz movie review: Taran Adarsh, Joginder Tuteja, Sumit Kadel give excellent ratings

Taran Adarsh, Joginder Tuteja, Sumit Kadel and different critics have given glorious critiques and rankings to Good Newwz (Information / Newz) starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Good Newwz is without doubt one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2019 and can also be the final Bollywood launch of the yr. The humour featured in its promos struck a chord with the filmgoers and raised expectations from the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide launch on December 27. Many film buffs are eagerly ready to observe the movie in cinema halls this weekend.

Good Newwz has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The producers hosted a particular screening of the movie for some celebs and fashionable movie critics, who’re impressed with the film and went gaga over Akshay Kumar and the group.

After watching the film, a few of them took to Twitter to share their critiques of Good Newwz. Apart from giving it four plus star ranking, they mentioned that the film has a well-written script, which is never explored in Bollywood and humour quotient is the important thing to the narrative. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s performances are the highlights of the movie.

Listed below are a few of these famous movie critics’ critiques and rankings for Good Newwz shared on Twitter:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview… #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. Ranking: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ This one’s a SURE-FIRE HIT… Sensible writing. Improbable humour. Heartfelt feelings… Very good performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]… 2019 will conclude with an enormous winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview Good Newwz

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

#GoodNewwz – #Interval – Tremendous implausible thus far. It has “cool” written throughout it. Easy performing and eye catchy manufacturing values thus far. Humour quotient is the important thing of the narrative. Wanting ahead to the second half now. #GoodNewwz – But once more, @akshaykumar picks up a topic that not many would have touched and performs an element which has numerous shades. The famous person has a number of topical and related movies to his title; now add this one to it. He nails it, and the way. Very nicely achieved right here. #GoodNewwz – The movie would not have been what it seems to be if not for #KareenaKapoorKhan. She owns the movie and makes certain that she is heard loud and clear when she talks about motherhood within the pre-climax. A mature actress was wanted for this half and he or she is simply good! #GoodNewws – Youthful couple @diljitdosanjh and @advani_kiara are oh-so-adorable that you simply immediately need them to be your subsequent door neighbors. They play this straightforward couple with a lot honesty and love that your coronary heart goes out to them. They’re lovely and beautiful! #GoodNewwz – Movie will do naked minimal 150 cr simply in India. If smaller centres lap as much as it as nicely, sky is the restrict. @raj_a_mehta has hit a 6 in his debut directorial outing and his producers @karanjohar @akshaykumar @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 can order a champagne already! #GoodNewwz – The movie is a SUPERHT on the naked minimal. An advanced topic has been narrated in such a easy manner that it entertains all through with a number of humorous and dramatic moments. Movie stays constant proper by means of 1st and 2nd half with no boring moments ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ half

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

You’ll snigger like loopy & will shed tears with the feelings of Pleasure.. Akshay kumar comedian timing on this movie is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is taken into account the very best.. Dont miss this GEM at any price. One of many most interesting movie this yr. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz okay saath. #GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL. Enthralls you with its superlative writing,content material & high notch feelings. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one among their most interesting act. @raj_a_mehta route is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Ranking- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #GoodNewwzReview

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh

Watched #GoodNewwz as we speak simply to observe Kareena Kapoor Khan who’s undoubtedly wonderful within the film, @akshaykumar’s double which means conversations @diljitdosanjh being a loud mouth, @advani_kiara’s cute silliness is to look out for! Dialogues are nice @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar

Nirali Kanabar @NiraliKanabar7

#GoodNewwz HILARIOUS stuff. Good technique to finish 2019 and a valuable Christmas present. Midway by means of the movie and I’m nonetheless laughing out loud. @diljitdosanjh -Dhamakedar entry thi ji!❤ @akshaykumar @advani_kiara #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ BLOCKBUSTER! Thankyou @diljitdosanjh, @akshaykumar, @advani_kiara and #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan for this healthful entertainer. 2019 is ending on such a GOOD observe with #GoodNewwz! [email protected], @akshaykumar, @advani_kiara and #KareenaKapoorKhan’s comedian scenes are as glorious as their emotional ones. #GoodNewwz has no boring second. Comedian punches and one-liners are exceptionally humorous and good.

Umesh Punwani @PunwaniUmesh

#GoodNewwz is GOOOOOOOD NEWS for all of the exhibitors, viewers, followers & everybody concerned with it. @akshaykumar is again to what he does the BEST, this time it isn’t slapstick but it surely’s situational. His chemistry with @diljitdosanjh is the USP of the movie.#GoodNewwz: Positively ONE of probably the most smartest, cleverest comedies to come back out of Bollywood. Entire minimalistic set-up took me again to the times when comedies the place easy! KUDOS to the group. @akshaykumar After I rated #Housefull4 a three.5/5, many bashed me for my selection & it is okay as a result of comedy is subjective however this one is GENUINE enjoyable. Now, do not begin with “@karanjohar ne kya diya, kya liya” jokes as a result of #GoodNewwz is funnier than you. #AkshayKumar

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva