Good Newzz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Good Newzz’ is full of entertainment, comedy and drama

After giving hit movies like ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ this yr, Akshay Kumar is now in entrance of the viewers with a light-hearted comedy movie. His movie ‘Good Newzz’ goes to be launched this week. Right this moment on the event of Christmas, we noticed this movie and it is a particular evaluation for you. Solid: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Tisca Chopra, Anjana Sukhani and Adil Hussain

Director: Raj Mehta

Story: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor (Kareena Kapoor) starrer movie ‘Good News’ (Good Newwz) is the story of two who’re upset as a consequence of lack of youngsters. These two are Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara. Attributable to not having kids, they need to face many uncomfortable conditions within the society and on the identical time, like a standard couple, additionally they really feel incomplete of their married life. Now the enjoyable within the plot is that the surname of each of them is ‘Batra’ and they’re making an attempt to get kids via IVF with the identical physician. Throughout this time, as a consequence of a standard surname of those , the physician makes a mistake and so they combine their samples amongst themselves. From right here comes a number of debate between these concerning the twist and their little one within the story. However in the long run, like each Bollywood movie, it additionally has a cheerful ending.

Music: Speaking concerning the music of the movie, right here we get to listen to romantic, emotional in addition to get together sort songs. Conserving in thoughts each facet of the story of the movie, the makers set songs right here and it makes its story much more stunning.







Last Take: This festive season, when you additionally wish to take pleasure in a light-hearted comedy movie with your loved ones, then you could watch this movie. The movie has comedy, drama is emotion and there’s additionally a number of leisure. Akshay Kumar’s model within the movie in addition to its comedian punches will make you chortle lots. The primary half of the movie is stuffed with comedy, whereas after the interval it takes you on an emotional journey. Additionally, you will like Kareena Kapoor’s model within the movie. who’re struggling to get kids will have the ability to relate to the story of this movie to an amazing extent and they’re going to absolutely prefer it too. In our opinion, this movie will entertain you very a lot in theaters.

Performing: Akshay Kumar is seen on this movie in his very comedian model. His model, perspective and his dialogues within the movie make you chortle lots. Kareena performs the position of a sensible, delicate and clever lady within the movie. She is seen totally solid in her character. His stunning display presence and his appearing have proved profitable in impressing us as soon as once more. Speaking about Diljit Dosanjh within the movie, his model can also be very enjoyable. Nonetheless, seeing him at many locations within the position of a Punjabi man, it appears that he’s over-acting. In any other case they’ve executed an amazing job. The character of Tisca Chopra within the movie can also be fascinating. She is right here within the position of a physician, she is seen doing justice to her appearing.