Good Omens on BBC Two – everything you need to know

Good Omens, the brand new TV collection from literary dream crew Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is among the most hotly anticipated fantasy exhibits of current years,

The present, which relies upon a fantasy novel of the identical identify written by the 2 authors, initially aired on Amazon Prime Video again in April 2019, however will start broadcasting on BBC2 in January 2020.

Neil Gaiman serves as show-runner, and has written all six episodes. The collection is being co-produced with BBC Studios, therefore the later exhibiting.

The collection, which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, sees Earth dealing with an imminent apocalypse – however an angel (Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) crew up as a way to try to sabotage the tip of the world…

Discover out all the pieces that you must know concerning the upcoming collection under.

When is Good Omens on BBC Two?

The second episode airs on BBC Two on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 9.00pm

Good Omens consists of six hour-long episodes, which is able to air weekly on the BBC.

Will there be one other collection of Good Omens?

The vast majority of filming for the collection wrapped in March 2018, with Gaiman sharing messages of because of the solid and crew courtesy of this image from director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Name sheet 109. The final day of principal images. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) March 10, 2018

Is there a trailer for Good Omens?

Amazon Prime Video launched the primary full trailer for Good Omens on sixth March 2019 – and it’s a factor of magnificence.

Quite a lot of movies had been launched upfront of the trailer above in fact, together with the opening titles sequence. Try all the opposite movies under.

11 sneaky Good Omens Easter Eggs hidden within the opening credit

You may as well watch a music video by Good Omens’ evil nuns (with a cameo from Neil Gaiman himself)

Who’s within the solid of Good Omens?

In 2017 it was introduced that former Physician Who star David Tennant and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) would lead Good Omens as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively, an unlikely duo of an angel and a demon who crew as much as stop the tip of the world coming to go — donning some slightly scene-stealing disguises alongside the best way…

Sheen revealed that originally Gaiman thought he can be the one to play Crowley, however later realised that he can be much better suited to enjoying the fussy angel as a substitute.

Crowley is described as having “dark hair” (along with snakeskin sneakers and a pristine 1926 Bentley) within the e-book, however Tennant has defined why the fast-living has flame-red hair within the collection.

Then, ex-Mad Males star Jon Hamm signed on to play archangel Gabriel, a handsome, well-dressed boss to Aziraphale. Hamm has beforehand defined that his character was initially written as a “stuffy Brit,” earlier than Gaiman modified his thoughts.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. That is what Jon Hamm seems to be like because the Angel Gabriel within the upcoming TV collection of GOOD OMENS. A factor of magnificence, and a pleasure for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

The fantasy-drama may even star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) as Deirdre Younger, the mom of the younger antichrist who’s supposedly destined to convey concerning the finish of the world. Line of Obligation’s Daniel Mays will star as her husband Arthur Younger.

Daniel Mays and Sian Brooke

Derek Jacobi will, naturally, play the voice of God – Metatron. However God Herself can be voiced by Frances McDormand.

Within the greatest shock casting to this point, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed because the voice of Devil as late as 13th February 2019.

David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch (Getty)

Gaiman then confirmed that actor – not physicist – Brian Cox would depict the voice of Loss of life within the collection.

So for anyone questioning… The superb Brian Cox performs Loss of life in #GoodOmens. That is what Loss of life seems to be like, when he is not on a bike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

Jack Whitehall will play the important thing position of Newton “Newt” Pulsifer, aka Newt, a wages clerk turned witch hunter. He’ll additionally play Newt’s ancestor, Thou-Shalt-Not-Commit-Adultery Pulsifer.

Michael McKean performs Sgt. Shadwell, chief of the witch-finder military, and Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) will star as Madame Tracy, the psychic medium who helps Tennant and Sheen as they attempt to save the world from Armageddon.

Michael McKean performs Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell and Miranda Richardson performs Madame Tracy

Adria Arjona (True Detective) will play Anathema Gadget, sensible occultist and descendant of the traditional witch Agnes Nutter. The precise Agnes Nutter may even be making an look with the assistance of Josie Lawrence, who performed her within the radio adaptation — though Neil Gaiman has said that he needed to struggle to maintain Agnes within the tv adaptation.

Josie Lawrence as Agnes Nutter (Amazon)

The large solid may even embrace League of Gentleman creators Mark Gatiss and Stephen Pemberton, who will play mysterious book-buyers Concord and Glozier.

Reece Shearsmith, in the meantime, will play William Shakespeare. His scenes have been filmed within the precise Globe, in case you have been questioning.

Shakespeare is just briefly talked about within the e-book, however Gaiman wrote in a tweet: “There are things about Crowley and Aziraphale’s doings over the last 6,000 years that were not revealed in the book. This is one such thing.”

Delighted to welcome @ReeceShearsmith to the Good Omens household as an Elizabethan playwright whose identify escapes me. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2017

It additionally seems to be just like the emergence of Atlantis from the ocean – solely talked about in passing within the novel – can be seen on display screen, with David Morrissey taking the helm as Captain Vincent.

Look who’s subsequent to hitch the solid of #GoodOmens ! The magnificent David Morrissey as Captain Vincent, who encounters Atlantis… ⁦@neilhimself⁩ pic.twitter.com/d1iclXe1D2 — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) June 21, 2018

Nina Sosanya will play Sister Mary Loquacious.

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse have additionally arrived, within the type of Mireille Enos (Battle), Yusuf Gatewood (Famine) and Lourdes Faberes (Air pollution, the star previously often known as Pestilence). Beezlebub herself can be performed by Anna Maxwell Martin.

Anna Maxwell Martin within the new trailer for Good Omens (Amazon/YouTube)

Maxwell Martin might be seen within the official trailer for Good Omens, though judging by feedback she made throughout an interview on BBC Radio 2, this may not be the one type her character takes.

“I was dressed up and looked absolutely appalling!” she defined. “I’m playing the Head of Hell so I don’t look great. I have prosthetics all over my face and I look pretty awful.”

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman will star as a US ambassador and father of Warlock Dowling, a child that’s mistakenly recognized because the antichrist.

And what about “Them”? The true antichrist child, Adam Younger, can be performed by Sam Taylor Buck, and his three associates can be performed by Amma Ris (as Pepper), Ilan Galkoff (as Brian) and Alfie Taylor (as Wensleydale).

The THEM from @GoodOmensAmazon: clockwise from prime, Sam, Alfie, Ammar and Ilan. https://t.co/BtOMJ6thLQ pic.twitter.com/e6jp0YnQK0 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 21, 2017

Yet one more factor: is Konnie Huq (of Blue Peter fame) additionally in Good Omens…?

Yesterdays little shoot on Good Omens, with the fantastic Konnie Huq becoming a member of us… in addition to a few soon-to-be-well-known demons… @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/bLLAHrRFlT — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) April 15, 2018

What’s Good Omens about?

The story begins in pre-apocalyptic 2018. In accordance with The Good and Correct Prophecies of Agnes Nutter Witch, the world is because of finish in per week, and Judgement Day is nearly upon us. Because the official synopsis explains, that is the place Tennant and Sheen’s characters are available in:

“Aziraphale, a considerably fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—each of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Starting and have grown slightly keen on the approach to life—are usually not truly trying ahead to the approaching battle. And… somebody appears to have misplaced the Antichrist.”

No Bentleys have been harmed within the making of this collection. #GoodOmens

????: @NeilHimself pic.twitter.com/LOs7WHuuMt — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) July 18, 2018

Good Omens, revealed by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman in 1990, is a comedy concerning the delivery of the son of Devil – however because of a horrible mix-up, the Antichrist (Adam) grows up in a pleasant English village with a pleasant household. Because the Finish Occasions strategy and the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse are summoned to Earth, what’s going to occur to younger Adam and his associates?

We additionally know that the present will hop backwards and forwards between the previous and the current day – therefore the inclusion of Reece Shearsmith as Shakespeare.

What are the Good Omens episode titles?

Director Douglas Mackinnon confirmed the names for the six episodes on Twitter.

They’re:

Episode 1: Within the Starting

Episode 2: The E book

Episode three: Laborious Occasions

Episode four: Saturday Morning Funtime

Episode 5: The Doomsday Possibility

Episode 6: The Very Final Day Of The Relaxation Of Their Lives

What is going to Good Omens be like as a TV adaptation?

Psst. Slightly teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/aTDTM8Xo3r — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 20, 2018

Tennant has teased the collection as being “unlike anything” he has ever labored in earlier than.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” he instructed The Herald. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.”

He continued: “It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them. If the rest of the show turns out like this early trailer that we’ve all seen I think it’s going to be quite special.”

Will Neil Gaiman cameo in Good Omens?

Gaimain has confirmed that he’ll cameo within the fourth episode, showing onscreen as a drunk — whereas additionally voicing a number of cartoon bunnies.

“Episode four, look out for a scene in a small movie theatre where Crowley is watching a cartoon about bunnies,” Gaiman mentioned throughout a Q&A, replying to a fan who had requested whether or not he would function within the collection.

“Not only will you see me passed out dead drunk in the audience, but all of the voices of the bunnies are me,” he mentioned.

Neil Gaiman has the right cameo in Good Omens – with a particular place for Terry Pratchett’s hat

We additionally know that there can be at the very least two touching tributes to co-creator Terry Pratchett, who handed away in Could 2015. In December, Gaiman shared a video from set which exhibits a bookshelf in Aziraphale’s store stacked with the works of “one of his favourite authors”, Pratchett. Try the video under.

Pratchett’s trademark hat and scarf – which had their very own seat on the Good Omens world premiere – may even be hanging up within the store. “We hung it in the bookshop so that Terry would always be there,” Gaiman mentioned.

Q: #AskNeilGaiman is that Terry’s hat that Aziraphale is seen carrying within the trailer?

– @Kiss_My_Ash A: pic.twitter.com/iflNlCYPOm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2019

