Good Omens on BBC2 – everything you need to know

Good Omens, the brand new TV sequence from literary dream crew Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is without doubt one of the most hotly anticipated fantasy reveals of latest years,

The present, which relies upon a fantasy novel of the identical title written by the 2 authors, initially aired on Amazon Prime Video again in April 2019, however will start broadcasting on BBC2 in January 2020.

Neil Gaiman serves as show-runner, and has written all six episodes. The sequence is being co-produced with BBC Studios, therefore the later displaying.

The sequence, which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, sees Earth going through an imminent apocalypse – however an angel (Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) crew up so as to try to sabotage the top of the world…

Discover out the whole lot you might want to know concerning the upcoming sequence under.

When is Good Omens on BBC Two?

Good Omens begins on BBC Two on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 9.00pm

Good Omens consists of six hour-long episodes, which is able to air weekly on the BBC.

Will there be one other sequence of Good Omens?

Nearly all of filming for the sequence wrapped in March 2018, with Gaiman sharing messages of because of the solid and crew courtesy of this image from director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Name sheet 109. The final day of principal images. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) March 10, 2018

Is there a trailer for Good Omens?

Amazon Prime Video launched the primary full trailer for Good Omens on sixth March 2019 – and it’s a factor of magnificence.

Various movies had been launched upfront of the trailer above in fact, together with the opening titles sequence. Take a look at all the opposite movies under.

Who’s within the solid of Good Omens?

In 2017 it was introduced that former Physician Who star David Tennant and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) would lead Good Omens as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively, an unlikely duo of an angel and a demon who crew as much as forestall the top of the world coming to move — donning some slightly scene-stealing disguises alongside the best way…

Sheen revealed that originally Gaiman thought he can be the one to play Crowley, however later realised that he can be much better suited to enjoying the fussy angel as a substitute.

Crowley is described as having “dark hair” (along with snakeskin sneakers and a pristine 1926 Bentley) within the guide, however Tennant has defined why the fast-living has flame-red hair within the sequence.

Then, ex-Mad Males star Jon Hamm signed on to play archangel Gabriel, a handsome, well-dressed boss to Aziraphale. Hamm has beforehand defined that his character was initially written as a “stuffy Brit,” earlier than Gaiman modified his thoughts.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. That is what Jon Hamm appears like because the Angel Gabriel within the upcoming TV sequence of GOOD OMENS. A factor of magnificence, and a pleasure for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

The fantasy-drama may also star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) as Deirdre Younger, the mom of the younger antichrist who’s supposedly destined to carry concerning the finish of the world. Line of Responsibility’s Daniel Mays will star as her husband Arthur Younger.

Daniel Mays and Sian Brooke

Derek Jacobi will, naturally, play the voice of God – Metatron. However God Herself might be voiced by Frances McDormand.

Within the greatest shock casting to this point, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed because the voice of Devil as late as 13th February 2019.

David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch (Getty)

Gaiman then confirmed that actor – not physicist – Brian Cox would depict the voice of Death within the sequence.

So for anyone questioning… The wonderful Brian Cox performs Death in #GoodOmens. That is what Death appears like, when he isn’t on a bike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

Jack Whitehall will play the important thing function of Newton “Newt” Pulsifer, aka Newt, a wages clerk turned witch hunter. He’ll additionally play Newt’s ancestor, Thou-Shalt-Not-Commit-Adultery Pulsifer.

Michael McKean performs Sgt. Shadwell, chief of the witch-finder military, and Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) will star as Madame Tracy, the psychic medium who helps Tennant and Sheen as they attempt to save the world from Armageddon.

Michael McKean performs Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell and Miranda Richardson performs Madame Tracy

Adria Arjona (True Detective) will play Anathema Machine, sensible occultist and descendant of the traditional witch Agnes Nutter. The precise Agnes Nutter may also be making an look with the assistance of Josie Lawrence, who performed her within the radio adaptation — though Neil Gaiman has said that he needed to struggle to maintain Agnes within the tv adaptation.

Josie Lawrence as Agnes Nutter (Amazon)

The massive solid may also embrace League of Gentleman creators Mark Gatiss and Stephen Pemberton, who will play mysterious book-buyers Concord and Glozier.

Reece Shearsmith, in the meantime, will play William Shakespeare. His scenes have been filmed within the precise Globe, in case you have been questioning.

Shakespeare is barely briefly talked about within the guide, however Gaiman wrote in a tweet: “There are things about Crowley and Aziraphale’s doings over the last 6,000 years that were not revealed in the book. This is one such thing.”

Delighted to welcome @ReeceShearsmith to the Good Omens household as an Elizabethan playwright whose title escapes me. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2017

It additionally appears just like the emergence of Atlantis from the ocean – solely talked about in passing within the novel – might be seen on display screen, with David Morrissey taking the helm as Captain Vincent.

Look who’s subsequent to affix the solid of #GoodOmens ! The magnificent David Morrissey as Captain Vincent, who encounters Atlantis… ⁦@neilhimself⁩ pic.twitter.com/d1iclXe1D2 — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) June 21, 2018

Nina Sosanya will play Sister Mary Loquacious.

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse have additionally arrived, within the type of Mireille Enos (Conflict), Yusuf Gatewood (Famine) and Lourdes Faberes (Air pollution, the star previously often known as Pestilence). Beezlebub herself might be performed by Anna Maxwell Martin.

Anna Maxwell Martin within the new trailer for Good Omens (Amazon/YouTube)

Maxwell Martin will be seen within the official trailer for Good Omens, though judging by feedback she made throughout an interview on BBC Radio 2, this may not be the one kind her character takes.

“I was dressed up and looked absolutely appalling!” she defined. “I’m playing the Head of Hell so I don’t look great. I have prosthetics all over my face and I look pretty awful.”

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman will star as a US ambassador and father of Warlock Dowling, a child that’s mistakenly recognized because the antichrist.

And what about “Them”? The actual antichrist child, Adam Younger, might be performed by Sam Taylor Buck, and his three mates might be performed by Amma Ris (as Pepper), Ilan Galkoff (as Brian) and Alfie Taylor (as Wensleydale).

The THEM from @GoodOmensAmazon: clockwise from prime, Sam, Alfie, Ammar and Ilan. https://t.co/BtOMJ6thLQ pic.twitter.com/e6jp0YnQK0 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 21, 2017

Yet one more factor: is Konnie Huq (of Blue Peter fame) additionally in Good Omens…?

Yesterdays little shoot on Good Omens, with the fantastic Konnie Huq becoming a member of us… in addition to a few soon-to-be-well-known demons… @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/bLLAHrRFlT — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) April 15, 2018

What’s Good Omens about?

The story begins in pre-apocalyptic 2018. In response to The Good and Correct Prophecies of Agnes Nutter Witch, the world is because of finish in per week, and Judgement Day is nearly upon us. Because the official synopsis explains, that is the place Tennant and Sheen’s characters are available:

“Aziraphale, a considerably fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—each of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Starting and have grown slightly keen on the life-style—should not really trying ahead to the approaching battle. And… somebody appears to have misplaced the Antichrist.”

No Bentleys have been harmed within the making of this sequence. #GoodOmens

????: @NeilHimself pic.twitter.com/LOs7WHuuMt — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) July 18, 2018

Good Omens, printed by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman in 1990, is a comedy concerning the beginning of the son of Devil – however because of a horrible mix-up, the Antichrist (Adam) grows up in a pleasant English village with a pleasant household. Because the Finish Occasions method and the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse are summoned to Earth, what’s going to occur to younger Adam and his mates?

We additionally know that the present will hop forwards and backwards between the previous and the current day – therefore the inclusion of Reece Shearsmith as Shakespeare.

What are the Good Omens episode titles?

Director Douglas Mackinnon confirmed the names for the six episodes on Twitter.

They’re:

Episode 1: Within the Starting

Episode 2: The E book

Episode three: Arduous Occasions

Episode four: Saturday Morning Funtime

Episode 5: The Doomsday Possibility

Episode 6: The Very Final Day Of The Relaxation Of Their Lives

What is going to Good Omens be like as a TV adaptation?

Psst. Slightly teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/aTDTM8Xo3r — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 20, 2018

Tennant has teased the sequence as being “unlike anything” he has ever labored in earlier than.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” he informed The Herald. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.”

He continued: “It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them. If the rest of the show turns out like this early trailer that we’ve all seen I think it’s going to be quite special.”

Will Neil Gaiman cameo in Good Omens?

Gaimain has confirmed that he’ll cameo within the fourth episode, showing onscreen as a drunk — whereas additionally voicing a number of cartoon bunnies.

“Episode four, look out for a scene in a small movie theatre where Crowley is watching a cartoon about bunnies,” Gaiman stated throughout a Q&A, replying to a fan who had requested whether or not he would function within the sequence.

“Not only will you see me passed out dead drunk in the audience, but all of the voices of the bunnies are me,” he stated.

Neil Gaiman has the proper cameo in Good Omens – with a particular place for Terry Pratchett’s hat

We additionally know that there might be no less than two touching tributes to co-creator Terry Pratchett, who handed away in Could 2015. In December, Gaiman shared a video from set which reveals a bookshelf in Aziraphale’s store stacked with the works of “one of his favourite authors”, Pratchett. Take a look at the video under.

Pratchett’s trademark hat and scarf – which had their very own seat on the Good Omens world premiere – may also be hanging up within the store. “We hung it in the bookshop so that Terry would always be there,” Gaiman stated.

Q: #AskNeilGaiman is that Terry’s hat that Aziraphale is seen carrying within the trailer?

– @Kiss_My_Ash A: pic.twitter.com/iflNlCYPOm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2019

