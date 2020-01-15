Good Omens: What are the lyrics to David Tennant’s demonic nanny lullaby?

Q: What’s higher than David Tennant with flame-red hair and stylish shades?

A: David Tennant with a flame-red bob, fashionable shades and cross-dressing as a demonic Mary Poppins-esque nanny, that’s what.

11 sneaky Good Omens Easter Eggs hidden within the opening credit

The whole lot it is advisable learn about Good Omens

Neil Gaiman confirms Good Omens cameo

Good Omens episode one sees the fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant) and the bibliophile angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) compete over the ethical education of the (supposed) Antichrist, a younger boy known as Warlock.

Each don fairly odd-looking disguises: Aziraphale clothes up as a buck-toothed gardener, whereas Crowley wears an austere black gown and carries what appears to be like like a parrot-headed umbrella.

Amazon’s Good Omens evaluate: “A devilishly funny love letter to the book”

Whereas Aziraphale’s gardener teaches Warlock in regards to the significance of respecting all residing creatures, together with “brother snail” and “sister slug”, Crowley’s nanny has a fairly nastier lesson for the boy, which he enforces by singing a Satanic lullaby:

Fall asleep and dream of ache,

Doom and darkness, blood and brains,

Sleep so candy, my darling boy,

You’ll rule when Earth’s destroyed.

A fairly sinister ditty, however one with a particular goal: Crowley is trying to arrange Warlock for his life because the Antichrist who will deliver in regards to the Finish Occasions and the destruction of the world (nicely, no less than that’s what he tells his bosses, anyway…).

You’ll be able to catch a glimpse at Crowley’s Satanic nanny within the clip under:

Good Omens will probably be launched on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st Might 2019 and can air on the BBC later in 2019