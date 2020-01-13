January 13, 2020 | 2:20pm

An Idaho dad stopped to assist to some having automotive points — and ended up having his personal automotive stolen together with his two children within the backseat, authorities mentioned.

The great Samaritan pulled over Saturday night time to help Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, after their automotive slid off Interstate 15 throughout icy situations in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported.

However when the dad acquired out to assist them, Aguirre and Torres jumped into his automotive together with his two children inside and sped away, leaving the person behind on the facet of the highway, police mentioned.

The dad contacted 911 to report that his automotive with children inside had been stolen.

Authorities then noticed the automotive outdoors a residence and kicked down the house’s door, discovering Aguirre and Torres inside.

The duo was arrested on costs for grand theft however the kids weren’t with them, the outlet reported.

Round 10 minutes later, police have been alerted that the kids had escaped from the suspects and walked to a relative’s house, officers mentioned.

Police went to the member of the family’s house and confirmed that the children have been OK and reunited them with their father.

Aguirre and Torres are being held on the Bannock County Jail and extra costs are anticipated to be filed, East Idaho Information reported.