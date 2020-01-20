News TV SHOWS

Good Sign For Future Of WWE NXT Tag Team

January 20, 2020
WWE has the flexibility to pump out a line of merchandise for one occasion. That skill to market their Superstars places them in an ideal benefit. A brand new t-shirt might present a touch that one NXT tag group is likely to be sticking round.

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle joined forces for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Group Traditional. The Broserweights are actually a group and on their option to the subsequent spherical of the match after a win this week.

WWE has launched a mash-up t-shirt for the Broserweights. It’s a fairly good design because the Bruiserweight and Authentic Bro’s logos are merged collectively.

This may very well be an indication that Riddle and Dunne’s partnership is simply starting. You possibly can take a look at the brand new t-shirt design beneath.



