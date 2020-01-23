Dwelling › Momma Perez › Goodbyes! A Shock! My Mother’s Fears! I’m A Celeb Get Me Out Of Right here Australia! | Perez Hilton

From Perez, pre-entry within the jungle:

“Howdy from the previous! How am I doing on I’m A Celeb Get Me Out Of Right here Australia? Hopefully I’m nonetheless within the sport! This can be a video I took on my final day with my mother, the place we speak about rather a lot! She expresses her worries to me. I reveal my issues. Make some confessions. AND finish issues with a candy gesture for my mother!”

Watch!

Get pleasure from! SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to take a look at extra movies of Momma Perez!