Google critic, 66, now suggests his wife’s fatal car crash was not an accident

A excessive profile critic of Google, who accused the search engine of meddling within the 2016 election, has now steered his spouse’s deadly automotive crash was not an accident.

Robert Epstein, 66, stated in July the web big’s strategies ‘gave’ hundreds of thousands of votes to Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential election.

In December he introduced that his spouse, Misti Daybreak Vaughn, 29, died after her truck spun uncontrolled alongside a street in California and into the trail of a tractor-trailer.

On Sunday he tweeted: ‘Final yr, after I briefed a gaggle of state AGs about #Google’s energy to rig elections, one in all them stated, “I think you’re going to die in an accident in a few months.” A couple of months later, my stunning spouse #Misti died a violent demise. Makes you marvel.’

Epstein had earlier tweeted on January four: ‘BTW, though dropping Misti is devastating for me – there’ll by no means be one other Misti in my life, in spite of everything – I AM STILL NOT SUICIDAL. Hear that, #Google? Hear that, #Hillary?’

He had earlier dismissed the concept ‘#Google or #Hillary had something to do with Misti’s demise’, however appears to have modified his thoughts in current days.

Epstein, a psychology professor on the American Institute for Behavioral Analysis and Know-how, concluded that Google’s search strategies ‘gave’ hundreds of thousands of votes to Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential election.

Epstein has now steered his spouse’s deadly crash was not an accident on this tweet Sunday

In July, Epstein outlined his claims underneath questioning by Sen Ted Cruz of Texas, who had at one time been President Donald Trump’s chief major challenger.

Epstein testified that Google’s search methods ‘shifted no less than 2.6 hundreds of thousands votes to Clinton’.

Epstein stated he analyzed 13,000 election-related searches from the marketing campaign and that they have been ‘considerably biased in favor of Secretary Clinton’.

He stated he ‘performed dozens of managed experiments that measure how opinions shift when search outcomes are biased.

‘I name this shift “SEME” – the Search Engine Manipulation Impact,’ he stated.

Epstein claims the search outcomes have an ‘subliminal’ impact on voters that he calls ‘on-line ephemeral experiences’.

Clinton received the favored vote by almost three million votes, so Epstein’s idea gives the look Google may have made the distinction within the final result.

Nevertheless, even with out stepping into whether or not it’s potential for a search engine to vary particular person voter preferences, Epstein testified that as many as 15 million votes may very well be impacted in 2020.

Epstein additionally claimed Google’s ‘Go Vote’ show gave an 800,000 vote benefit to the Democratic Occasion.

Google has denied the allegations and stated it by no means altered its search outcomes as a some elected conservatives now declare.

‘This researcher’s inaccurate declare has been debunked because it was made in 2016. As we said then, we’ve got by no means re-ranked or altered search outcomes to govern political sentiment,’ Google stated on the time.

‘Our aim is to all the time present individuals with entry to prime quality, related info for his or her queries, with out regard to political viewpoint,’ the corporate added.

A couple of month after his testimony, Epstein shared an article that claimed he had been ‘killed’ by a Google Avenue View car.

‘And plenty of you retain warning me that my life is at risk. I positive hope that is not true. Anyway, I used to be already killed by a #Google Avenue View car again in 2014!’ Epstein wrote.

The tweet was accompanied by a hyperlink to the Huffington Publish article that claimed he died on July 19, 2014, after being struck by the car whereas crossing Entrance Avenue in San Diego.

On December 28 he shared in a heartbreaking tweet: ‘My stunning spouse Misti, a broadcast poet, succumbed final night time to accidents sustained in a automotive accident.

‘I used to be alleged to die in your arms some day, however a slippery street has ruined every little thing. You weren’t simply my love, you have been my biggest journey.’

California Freeway Patrol spokesman Officer Mark Latulippe informed the information outlet that the 50-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to keep away from hitting the lady’s truck and struck the passenger aspect of the pickup.

Moments later, a 19-year-old lady who was driving a Toyota 4Runner was additionally unable to keep away from the accident in entrance of her and struck the Ranger.

The sufferer was handled on the scene for her accidents earlier than being rushed to Palomar Medical Middle. Each the large rig driver and the 19-year-old lady have been unhurt.

Medicine or alcohol weren’t initially believed to be components within the crash and a police investigation was launched. DailyMail.com has contacted CHP for the most recent.