“Google Search”: Congress Reply To PM Modi’s “No Detention Centre” Claim

PM Modi stated Indian Muslims haven’t any cause to concern the amended Citizenship Act or NRC.

New Delhi:

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at an election rally within the nationwide capital at present that “there are no detention centres in India”, the Congress struck again by saying that it would not take something greater than a easy Web search to reveal his declare.

“Does PM Modi believe Indians can’t do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? The detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power,” the opposition get together posted by way of its Twitter deal with.

Connected to the tweet had been three newspaper stories, certainly one of which quoted Union Minister Nityanand Rai as saying that “28 illegal migrants had died in detention centres across Assam”.

Addressing an enormous rally at Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi accused the Congress of orchestrating the continued protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act by spreading “rumours” that the legislation was simply step one in the direction of depriving Muslims of their citizenship and sending them to detention centres. “No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India. I am shocked at the lengths some people can go to spread lies,” he stated.

The Prime Minister claimed that “Urban Naxals and opposition parties” had launched a marketing campaign of misinformation towards the amended citizenship legislation as a result of they had been sad about him profitable the Lok Sabha polls two occasions in a row. He additionally stated that the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) was applied in Assam beneath the Supreme Courtroom’s instructions, and just about denied the potential of a nationwide train of the type by saying that “there has been no discussion on the matter” since he got here to energy in 2014.

Congress chief Anand Sharma contested this declare by saying that Union House Minister Amit Shah had himself spoken on the federal government’s technique on numerous boards. “The Home Minister said this in both the houses, it’s now in public domain. There is an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the country, and the government is primarily responsible for that,” he stated.

One such occasion Mr Sharma was referring to was a speech by Amit Shah in West Bengal’s Bongaon a number of months in the past, the place he stated that the centre will first go the Citizenship Modification Invoice to make sure that all minority refugees from neighbouring nations get Indian citizenship after which observe it up with a nationwide NRC to deport each “infiltrator” from India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee additionally cited the contradictions in PM Modi’s speech. “Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With our PM contradicting the Home Minister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing the fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right and who is wrong,” she tweeted.

A number of media publications have reported that the federal government is establishing a mass detection centre that’s the measurement of seven soccer fields with a capability of three,000 individuals in Assam’s Goalpara district. Stories have additionally emerged of an upcoming detention centre at Nelamangala in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district and one other one in Navi Mumbai.