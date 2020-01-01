Google to end use of tax loophole to delay payment of US income tax

By Day by day Mail Metropolis & Finance Reporter

Google is to finish its use of the so-called ‘double Irish’ loophole to channel worldwide income to tax havens

Google is to finish its use of a tax loophole which is estimated to have saved US firms tons of of billions of .

The so-called ‘double Irish’ loophole allowed Google to channel worldwide income by Eire to tax havens like Bermuda, delaying fee of US earnings tax.

President Donald Trump has now made the association redundant by abolishing earnings tax on income made overseas when returned to the US.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has risked angering Trump by promising to make tech titans pay extra tax within the UK.

And France not too long ago authorised a three per cent levy on massive tech firms’ native income.