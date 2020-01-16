January 16, 2020 | 12:13am

Home Republican Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy accused first-term Staten Island Democratic Rep. Max Rose Wednesday of portraying President Trump as responsible till confirmed harmless amid the struggle over impeachment.

McCarthy, throughout a speech on the Home flooring, singled out Rose for feedback he made about Trump and impeachment to New York Journal final October.

“We have a Congressman Max Rose, who characterized it this way. This new freshman of the majority,” McCarthy stated.

“The president says he’s innocent. So all we’re saying is prove it,” McCarthy recounted, quoting Rose throughout an interview at Jody’s bar and restaurant, a well-known watering gap on the island.

McCarthy stated the Home Democratic Majority and Rose rule beneath a “guilty until innocent mentality”, including, “you’re guilty because they say so.”

The Trump impeachment case has been a vexing problem for Rose, a Democrat who represents a moderate-to-conservative leaning swing district.

In 2016, Trump received 57 p.c of the vote in opposition to Hillary Clinton within the 11th congressional district that features Staten Island and components of southern Brooklyn that straddle the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Rose initially opposed impeachment as counterproductive. However he modified his thoughts after seeing revelations about Trump’s dealing with of funding for Ukraine.

Even within the New York Journal interview, Rose stated he got here to the conclusion to pursue impeachment reluctantly and complained Trump and his workforce had not cooperated with the probe.

McCarthy’s shot at Rose exhibits that Republicans are aiming to win again the Staten Island seat. Rose defeated GOP Congressman Dan Donovan throughout the 2018 midterm elections.

For his half, Rose dismissed McCarthy’s criticism.

“While I will always uphold my oath to the Constitution, the Minority Leader has shown himself to be nothing more than a sycophant,” Rose, an Military veteran, stated in an announcement.

“I don’t think he would know what it means to do what’s right even if it smacked him across the head with a 2×4.”