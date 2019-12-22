December 22, 2019 | 11:04am

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson known as the articles of impeachment handed by the Home final week “pretty thin gruel” and described Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s choice to withhold the costs from the Senate as “bizarre.”

“The case is pretty thin that the House is sending over to us – if they ever send it over to us,” Johnson of Wisconsin mentioned on ABC’s “This Week.” “Pretty thin gruel from my standpoint. So we’ll let both sides have a fair chance at making their case and then we should take a vote.”

Pelosi mentioned she would briefly withhold the articles of impeachment — for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress — till Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell lays out a good course of for conducting the trial on whether or not to take away President Trump from workplace.

McConnell has mentioned he prefers to have a fast trial with out witnesses.

Johnson mentioned Pelosi’s choice was “bizarre.”

“They had to rush to this impeachment vote and then all of a sudden she’s sitting on it,” he mentioned.”I don’t assume the Senate needs to be making the case the Home ought to’ve made of their presentation. My guess they weren’t in a position to make the case.”

However ABC’s Martha Radditz questioned whether or not it’s unlikely that former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton and appearing White Home Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney can be requested to testify about Trump’s asking his Ukrainian counterpart to research a 2020 political rival.

“The scuttlebut inside the conference would seem to support that,” Johnson mentioned.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) mentioned if Johnson thinks the costs are “thin” it’s as a result of Trump stopped folks from testifying earlier than Home investigators.

“It’s thin because the president of the United States ordered his top people who were in the room, who have first hand knowledge not to testify,” Jones mentioned on ABC. “He ordered that documents not be turned over.”

Jones additionally mentioned it wasn’t odd for Pelosi to right away flip over the articles as a result of the Senate obtained the costs in opposition to former President Invoice Clinton three weeks after he was impeached within the Home.