January eight, 2020 | 9:38pm

Senator Mike Lee speaks to members of the media following a closed door briefing within the Senate SCIF with Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper, Gina Haspel, Mark Milley and Joseph Maguire on the US Capitol. Stefani Reynolds/CNP/MEGA

A Republican senator on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration for what he known as an “insulting and demeaning” briefing on its acknowledged authorized justification for the drone assault that killed Iran’s prime army commander Qassem Soleimani.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) decried “probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I’ve seen.”

Lee stated the briefing was so insufficient it led him to assist the Battle Powers Act decision being pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

“We were told over and over again, it was, ‘this action was necessary, this was a bad guy, we had to do it,’ and we can’t have division, we can’t have dissension within our ranks, within our government, or it sends the wrong signal to the Iranians. And I just think that’s completely wrong,” stated Lee.

In the meantime, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the Home would vote Thursday to restrict Trump’s war-making powers on Iran.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joined Lee in ripping the White Home briefing.