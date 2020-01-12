Gordi – “The Cost”

The Australian Artist To Watch Gordi – actual identify Sophie Payten – launched her debut album again in 2017, and at present she's returned with a brand new monitor referred to as “The Cost.” All proceeds from the music will go towards the NSW Rural Fireplace Service reduction for the bushfires which are devastating her nation proper now. Right here’s her assertion concerning the state of affairs:

Australia is on fireplace.

Persons are shedding their family members, their houses and their communities. There have been irreparable losses to our wildlife and nationwide parks. As in all instances of tragedy, individuals are giving the whole lot they’ll. The efforts of the Rural Fireplace Service, Pink Cross and Wildlife Rescue are nothing wanting heroic.

But now we have a dormant political system that’s watching our nation dry up. These fires have consumed years of drought, on dry lifeless scrub. It’s merely not a difficulty to debate – our nation is heating from the local weather disaster and now individuals are dying due to it. We can not survive the inaction. We want our leaders to steer.

I come from a small farming group that’s drought-stricken – Canowindra in rural New South Wales.

As a child I bear in mind my Dad taking the RFS truck that lives in our shed to neighboring properties to assist put out fires. The NSW Rural Fireplace Service is made up of volunteers and native farmers and proper now they want all the help we can provide them. 100% of proceeds from this music (together with from my labels Jagjaguwar and Liberation) will go to the RFS. It’s referred to as “The Cost”.