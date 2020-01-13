Gorillas N’Dowe and Kivu prove they can strut their stuff like any HUMAN at Paignton Zoo

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

These hilarious pictures present N’Dowe and Kivu the western lowland gorillas strutting their stuff – and strolling upright!

An unusual sight, the photographs present the pair strolling upright, one thing which most gorillas do within the wild to be able to journey brief distances.

The images had been taken on the pair’s residence at Paignton Zoo, Totnes, Devon on December 28.

N’Dowe, who weighs a whopping 190 kilos, has lived on the zoo since 2003 alongside Kivu and Kiondo.

NDowe, (pictured) is a 16-year previous Western Lowland Gorilla at Paignton Zoo. The majestic gorilla was additionally captured strutting, trying very relaxed and content material with himself

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species with an estimated inhabitants of solely 100,00zero.

Phillip Knowling, communications supervisor on the zoo stated: ‘Gorillas will stroll upright for brief distances within the wild.

‘It helps our company perceive the shut parallels between people and gorillas.

‘Zoos are all about inspiring individuals and utilizing the wild world to amaze them, and seeing the boys strolling like individuals is one other reminder of how closely-related we’re, and the way vital it’s that we defend and preserve gorillas and all wild species.’

Phillip added: ‘Keepers have described N’Dowe as a fantastic thinker and a delicate soul who will just about eat something and the whole lot that he is given. He shares a fancy of dens and a big island with Kiondo and Kivu.’

Kivu (pictured) and Kiondo share a fancy of dens and a big island with N’Dowe on the zoo in Devon