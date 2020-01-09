Got a spare $150,000? You can hang out onstage at Post Malone’s floating Super Bowl gig

Put up Malone is celebrating this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl with a gig on a floating 40,000 sq. foot tent, erected on the water of host metropolis Miami’s Biscaye Bay.

The rapper is headlining the Bootsy on the Water gig arrange by the Los Angeles-based h.wooden Group.

Tickets aren’t low-cost, nevertheless, beginning with a shared lounge desk for $1,000. A 13-person personal yacht with VIP entry is $15,000, a front-row desk is $30,000, and a 12-person ‘helicopter experience’ together with a front-row desk will set you again $65,000.

The priciest ticket of the lot, nevertheless, lets you share the stage with Put up Malone himself. For an eye-watering £150,000, you should buy an ‘onstage 80-person yacht suite’ for the present.

The gig takes place on January 31, and likewise options performances from DJs Zack Bia, Lucien, Fred Issues and IRIE plus promised “surprises”. You may see a teaser trailer for the present above.

On the Tremendous Bowl itself, two days later, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shall be teaming as much as ship this 12 months’s halftime present, following within the footsteps of 2019’s headliners Maroon 5

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the information in a pair of tweets in September. Lopez captioned hers “this is happening” alongside the date of the Tremendous Bowl present and a picture of Shakira.

In the meantime, Put up Malone was lately caught on video belting out a karaoke cowl of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’, whereas on an evening out with indie outfit Seaside Fossils.