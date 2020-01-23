Gov. Gavin Newsom urges judge to reject PG&E bankruptcy, threatens state takeover again

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging a federal decide to reject Pacific Fuel & Electrical’s blueprint for getting out of chapter and renewing his risk to guide a bid to show the beleaguered utility right into a government-run operation.

In a court docket submitting Wednesday, Newsom’s legal professionals gave a sternly worded rebuke of PG&E’s plan, escalating the intrigue in a year-old chapter case that may decide the destiny of the nation’s largest utility. PG&E is attempting to dig out of a monetary gap created by greater than $50 billion in claims stemming from a sequence of catastrophic wildfires which have been blamed on the San Francisco firm.

Though he doesn’t have the facility to dam PG&E’s most popular route out of chapter, the Democratic governor has large leverage as a result of the corporate’s plan hinges on its skill to attract upon a particular insurance coverage fund California created final summer time to assist insulate utilities from potential wildfire losses sooner or later.

PG&E didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Newsom fired his newest salvo on the eve of a scheduled listening to earlier than U.S. Chapter Choose Dennis Montali that may cowl a variety of unresolved points within the advanced case.

Newsom beforehand rejected PG&E’s proposal for pulling itself out of chapter. In December he stated its reorganization plan fell “woefully short” of security necessities set underneath state legislation and demanded that the corporate make main modifications if it needs to entry billions of in a fund to pay wildfire claims.

Days later, PG&E eliminated a requirement that Newsom log out on its settlement with wildfire victims, attempting to purchase extra time for its restructuring plan.

