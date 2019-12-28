Gov. Polis appoints attorney to 12th Judicial District

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Robert Samuel Willett, of Alamosa, as district legal professional Friday for Colorado’s 12th Judicial District, spokesperson Conor Cahill stated in a launch.

Willett will exchange the Crista Newmyer-Olsen, whom Polis not too long ago appointed as a decide for the 12th District, the discharge stated.

Willett will assume his new place Jan. 1. He has been a senior deputy district legal professional since March, the discharge stated. He has labored as deputy district legal professional within the 12th and 4th districts.

Willitt earned his bachelor’s diploma from Metropolitan State Faculty of Denver and graduated legislation faculty from Appalachian State, the discharge stated.

The 12th District covers Saguache, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Conejos, Mineral and Costilla counties.