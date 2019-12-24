Government blinks, may slash license fee for telecom operators

Authorities grants telcos aid by deferring spectrum funds













In what may very well be a serious aid for the telecom sector which is reeling beneath big debt and cut-throat competitors, the central authorities could announce a discount in licence charges of telecom firms from eight per cent to both 5 per cent or 6 per cent. The centre is prone to make an announcement this week after a gathering on the highest stage. The discount in licence charge is anticipated to save lots of to the three main telcos a mixed quantity of Rs four,000-5,000 crore yearly.

Monetary each day, the Financial Instances quoted one of many authorities officers, he stated, “The government cannot do anything about the AGR dues, which has been decided by the Supreme Court. From the initial suggestions of relief measures, a licence fee cut will be taken up now following the two-year spectrum moratorium already announced.”

Discount a drop within the ocean: Business specialists

The announcement will certainly give some aid to the telecom trade however the specialists are apprehensive that it might be too little for the trade which is beneath big debt as a result of costs reaching the bottom ranges, a price-war began by the brand new entrant Reliance Jio out there. The opposite two main telcos together with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone concept are dealing with statutory dues of over crore Rs 35,500 and Rs 53,000 crore, respectively.

Notably, the centre has constituted the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to counsel the measures to enhance the well being of the telecom sector which has additionally witnessed consolidation and mass layoffs. The committee, final month had advisable a discount within the licence charge paid by telecom firms together with a two-year window for the spectrum funds. Whereas the federal government gave its go-ahead on the two-year window, which gave a Rs. 42,000 crore money circulation aid to the three personal telcos, the difficulty of discount in license charge is but to take up.

Presently, the telecom firms pay round eight % of their adjusted gross income (AGR) as license charges. The analyst argues that if this license charge will get decreased to five %, Bharti Airtel will save round Rs 2,000 crore, Jio Rs1,500 crore and Vodafone Thought round Rs 800 crore within the coming monetary yr. Rajiv Sharma, head of analysis at SBICap Securities, stated, “If this (licence fee cut) happens, then this would be a step in the right direction since Indian licence holders are on the higher side of regulatory charges. However, it will not be enough to address the near-term balance sheet concerns pertaining to the AGR issue.”