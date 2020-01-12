Government Declares State Mourning On Monday After Oman Sultan’s Death

Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Stated Al Stated handed away on January 10 on the age of 79.

New Delhi:

The federal government has declared one-day state mourning on Monday in view of the demise of the Sultan of Oman, the house ministry introduced on Sunday.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the federal government of India has determined that there might be at some point’s state mourning on January 13 all through India.

“The nationwide flag might be flown at half mast all through India on the day of mourning and there might be no official leisure on that day,” a house ministry spokesperson mentioned.

The ministry has additionally despatched a communication to all states and Union Territories on this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Stated al Stated of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the area.