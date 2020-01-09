Government Doesn’t Want India To Degrade Defence Capabilities: US Official

There’s a case-by-case evaluation on the place CAATSA sanctions, the US official mentioned (File)

Washington:

The Trump administration doesn’t need to decide that degrades the defence capabilities of India which is its ”Main Defence Companion”, a senior US official has mentioned, referring to the potential sanctions below CAATSA which prohibits nations from buying vital army tools from Russia.

The US has mentioned up to now it was working with nations, together with India, to assist them determine and keep away from partaking in doubtlessly sanctionable actions below the Countering America’s Adversaries Via Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

India and Russia signed the 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal in October 2018, after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Responding to a query on implications of India going forward with its choice to buy S-400 missile defence system from Russia, the official mentioned: “I know India has expressed valid concerns… they don’t want to have a sustainment line completely shut down…That’s the last thing we want to do with a significant partner. We don’t want to degrade their defence capabilities”.

The US has mentioned that such a significant buy would come below the purview of the punitive CAATSA sanctions. It has already taken such an motion in opposition to Turkey.

Many in India imagine a Congressional waiver would bail it by. Nonetheless, the US official insisted that there is no such thing as a country-specific or blanket waiver for such a significant defence buy.

“What we don’t want India to do is to introduce something that as we continue to go forward in this partnership makes it challenging or exposes risk to our technology on future acquisitions,” mentioned the official requesting anonymity.

“It has been reported in different places, mostly outside of the US, that there was an understanding that there’s a blanket waiver. There is not. I would start with that there is not a blanket waiver. Congress certainly never designed that or anticipated that, nor did the (Trump) administration,” mentioned the official.

Whereas there’s not a blanket waiver, there’s additionally not a blanket utility, he mentioned.

“There is a case-by-case analysis on where CAATSA sanctions could be applied. CAATSA sanctions also can range in depth as to how deep-cutting and to who, the entities and the people. And those options are always there,” the official mentioned.