“Government Has Made A Mistake In Choosing JNU As Enemy”: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of the JNU college students’ union.

New Delhi:

A number of Jawaharlal Nehru College alumni, together with former scholar chief Kanhaiya Kumar and CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury, on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the violence on the college, alleging that the federal government is attempting to “destroy” the structure.

Addressing college students at an alumni meet on the college, Mr Yechury sought to know why FIRs had been registered towards JNU College students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and alleged that it was an afterthought.

“We are defending the constitution and if there is any anti-national, it is the government which is trying to destroy the constitution,” the Communist Occasion of India (Marxist) common secretary mentioned.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who’s a CPI chief and a former JNUSU president, mentioned, “JNU always talks about issues that are not even reported. The government has made a mistake. They have chosen an enemy that is intelligent and studious.”

“Hatred for JNU is not hatred for a university or ideology but the thought of how a country should be… In JNU, a girl can step out of library and walk alone. In this campus, 40 per cent people are from ‘adivasi’ or poor families,” he mentioned.

Mr Kumar mentioned he takes it as an honour when he’s referred to as the chief of the “tukde-tukde gang”.

“If you are with JNU, you are called a Leftist,” he added.

“Tukde-tukde gang” is a time period usually utilized by the right-wing events to assault the opposition, significantly Left and Left-backed outfits in addition to those that help them.

CPI (Marxist-Leninist) chief Kavita Krishnan, additionally a JNU alumnus, attended the meet and slammed the federal government over the violence on the college.

On Sunday, a mob of masked younger individuals stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and focused college students in three hostels with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting residents and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings. In addition they attacked a ladies’s hostel.

Over 30 individuals, together with JNUSU president Ghosh, had been injured within the violence.