Government paid energy firms more than £136million to turn their green turbines OFF last year

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:07 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:08 EST, 19 January 2020

Wind farms got greater than £three million per day by the federal government final week to modify off their generators and never produce electrical energy.

The cash was handed over after a fault was found within the Western Hyperlink energy line, a 530-mile high-voltage cable working from the west coast of Scotland to the north coast of Wales that carries electrical energy to England.

On January 10, sturdy winds meant that an excessive amount of vitality was being produced on the road, prompting wind generators to be shut down.

The next day, 50 wind farms had been requested to cease producing electrical energy, and given a complete of £2.5 million in compensation.

In complete, vitality companies got greater than £12 million in compensation, which will likely be added onto shopper payments, with the funds inflicting fury.

In keeping with evaluation, the compensation funds had been 25 to 80 per cent greater than what the vitality companies would have earned had they been producing electrical energy.

The Renewable Vitality Basis revealed in December that 86 wind farm operators in Britain had been handed greater than £136 million in compensation final 12 months – a brand new document quantity, reported the Telegraph.

Wind farms had been closed final week after a fault was found, with the federal government paying vitality companies million in compensation (inventory photograph)

The REF warned that buyers should foot the invoice for these operators, who’re requested to close their generators down by the federal government.

They’re requested to do as a result of there are an ‘extreme’ variety of generators in Scotland, which leaves the electrical energy grid unable to manage when there are sturdy winds.

To beat this downside, the Western Hyperlink was constructed however, after going dwell in 2018, it has been suffering from issues, together with these from final week.

The funds are nonetheless being made this week, with the ability line nonetheless out of use as an investigation takes place.

The Renewable Vitality Basis revealed in December that 86 wind farm operators in Britain had been handed greater than £136 million in compensation final 12 months – a brand new document quantity (inventory photograph)

Dr John Constable, director of REF, mentioned: ‘The Scottish Authorities has permitted extreme and environmentally damaging progress in wind energy north of the border which has put the electrical energy system underneath nice pressure and burdened English and Welsh shoppers not solely with constraint funds but additionally with the extra expense of a £1 billion interconnector that’s itself proving unreliable.

‘The setting and the buyer have been betrayed time and again.’

Viscount Ridley, the science author and former businessman, has submitted a collection of written questions within the Home of Lords concerning the Western Hyperlink and its price to taxpayers.

Nonetheless, a Nationwide Grid ESO spokesman claims that the price of managing the quantity of electrical energy within the grid amounted to simply £1 of the common annual family invoice of £554.