‘Government Should Allow Unfettered Access To Jammu And Kashmir: Congress

Congress chief Jairam Ramesh mentioned social gathering needs significant political actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday accused the federal government of adopting double requirements by resorting to “guided tours” to Jammu and Kashmir for overseas envoys, however not permitting Indian politicians to go there.

The social gathering’s assault on the federal government got here hours after US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and envoys from 15 different international locations arrived in Srinagar on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir, the primary go to by diplomats since August final yr when the state’s particular standing was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

“Government adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit J&K, but not Indian politicians,” senior Congress chief Jairam Ramesh mentioned at a press convention.

“We demand that the government allows unfettered access to J&K to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys,” he mentioned.

The Congress needs significant political actions in J-Ok, Mr Ramesh mentioned.