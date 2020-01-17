Government Snubs Jeff Bezos; Was Refused Appointment With PM, Say Sources

Jeff Bezos introduced plans to speculate one billion (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India.

Jeff Bezos has left India after a three-day go to that didn’t function any assembly with ministers or prime authorities functionaries. There was discuss in regards to the Amazon CEO assembly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however requests for an appointment had been turned down a month in the past, authorities sources advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“Meeting Jeff Bezos cannot be considered the government’s compulsion,” the sources mentioned.

The perceived snub to the world’s richest man with an estimated internet value of $115 billion has been linked to articles important of the federal government within the Jeff Bezos- owned Washington Publish.

Information company ANI quoted a senior official as saying the conferences didn’t happen as Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce participant, is engulfed in controversies.

The anti-trust physique Competitors Fee of India is investigating the enterprise mannequin of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart over allegations of predatory pricing, deep discounting, exclusivity and preferential vendor therapy.

Amazon is dealing with an analogous investigation in america and Europe.

The federal government’s chilly therapy was obvious after Jeff Bezos introduced plans to speculate one billion (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India and enabling 10 billion in cumulative exports within the subsequent 5 years by digitally enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and merchants. Union Commerce and Business Minister Piyush Goyal responded by saying Amazon was doing no favours.

“They may have put in a billion dollars. But then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars. So it’s not as if they are doing a great favor to India when they invest a billion dollars,” Mr Goyal mentioned on the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday.

The billionaire’s reward for India on social media since his arrival on Tuesday did not assist. To Mr Bezos’s put up: “Dynamism. Energy. Democracy. #IndianCentury”, a BJP chief sneered: “Please tell this to your employees in Washington DC. Otherwise your charm offensive is likely to be waste of time and money.”

This was interpreted as a dig at Washington Publish, which has been important of the BJP-led authorities’s choices just like the scrapping of particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, the restrictions in Kashmir and the citizenship regulation. On December 13, 2019, the US every day revealed an article beneath the headline “India’s new law may leave millions of Muslims without citizenship”. Sources say this and different articles towards the Citizenship (Modification) Ac have deeply upset the federal government. Washington Publish has additionally been focused by a number of BJP leaders and supporters on Twitter.