Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

This summer season, Governors Ball Music Competition is returning for its 10 th version on New York Metropolis's sunny – or soggy, relying on the climate – Randall's Island Park. And right this moment, Founders Leisure has introduced this 12 months's lineup.

Gov Ball 2020 will characteristic units from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (along with her first main NYC headline present in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Lady Speak, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, MUNA, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Fontaines DC, Nancy Whang, slowthai, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and extra.

The fest will happen 6 / 5-7; tickets will likely be obtainable by way of GovBall.com beginning tomorrow at midday ET. This 12 months's competition could have a brand new age coverage requiring minors to be accompanied by an grownup not less than 21 years outdated, so the variety of teenagers could differ. Try the complete lineup under.

Tame Impala

Missy Elliott

Flume

Vampire Weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

H.E.R.

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Portugal. The Man

Foals

Summer time Walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Of Monsters and Males

Milky Likelihood

Bleachers

BANKS

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Madeon

Alessia Cara

Lady Speak

Swae Lee

Pink Sweat $

Pinegrove

Snail Mail

A R I Z O N A

Dominic Fike

DAVE

Oliver Tree

EarthGang

Alec Benjamin

MUNA

Cuco

PUP

YBN Cordae

Charly Bliss

Princess Nokia

Tones and I

Fontaines D.C.

Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)

Sasha Sloan

Poolside

slowthai

black midi

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

KOTA the Good friend

Nasty Cherry

MAX

Chase Atlantic

99 Neighbors

LAUNDRY DAY

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Nearly Monday

Hand Made Home