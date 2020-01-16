Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

This summer season, Governors Ball Music Competition is returning for its 10 th version on New York Metropolis's sunny – or soggy, relying on the climate – Randall's Island Park. And right this moment, Founders Leisure has introduced this 12 months's lineup.
Gov Ball 2020 will characteristic units from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (along with her first main NYC headline present in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Lady Speak, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, MUNA, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Fontaines DC, Nancy Whang, slowthai, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and extra.
The fest will happen 6 / 5-7; tickets will likely be obtainable by way of GovBall.com beginning tomorrow at midday ET. This 12 months's competition could have a brand new age coverage requiring minors to be accompanied by an grownup not less than 21 years outdated, so the variety of teenagers could differ. Try the complete lineup under.
Tame Impala
Missy Elliott
Flume
Vampire Weekend
Stevie Nicks
Solange
Miley Cyrus
Ellie Goulding
H.E.R.
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Portugal. The Man
Foals
Summer time Walker
Jon Bellion
Khruangbin
Carly Rae Jepsen
Maren Morris
Of Monsters and Males
Milky Likelihood
Bleachers
BANKS
Danny Brown
Gryffin
Steve Lacy
Madeon
Alessia Cara
Lady Speak
Swae Lee
Pink Sweat $
Pinegrove
Snail Mail
A R I Z O N A
Dominic Fike
DAVE
Oliver Tree
EarthGang
Alec Benjamin
MUNA
Cuco
PUP
YBN Cordae
Charly Bliss
Princess Nokia
Tones and I
Fontaines D.C.
Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)
Sasha Sloan
Poolside
slowthai
black midi
Frankie Cosmos
Jay Som
Charlotte Lawrence
Maxo Kream
KOTA the Good friend
Nasty Cherry
MAX
Chase Atlantic
99 Neighbors
LAUNDRY DAY
Johnny Utah
Chiiild
Yeek
Ryland James
Poppy Jean Crawford
Nearly Monday
Hand Made Home
