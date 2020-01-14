Grace and Frankie season 6 is coming to Netflix tonight

Grace and Frankie season 6 is able to take over Netflix tonight to catch some “sharks”. Splash in and put together to binge.

The funniest girls on Netflix are lastly again with what appears to be a season filled with household drama, new gags and merchandise. After 5 profitable seasons, Grace and Frankie is returning to Netflix at 12:01 a.m PT on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020, for season 6!

Which flip will their friendship take now that Grace is a married lady? We’ve got some hints!

Earlier this month the streaming service dropped a trailer for Grace and Frankie giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in season 6. Frankie believes her greatest pal has made a horrible mistake by marrying Nick. Issues have modified and he or she is making an attempt to manage by consulting a therapist. Sol and Robert are coping with their very own private points (and going beneath the knife.) In the meantime, Grace will not be solely struggling along with her marriage and having bother speaking to her husband, however she can also be having, effectively, bathroom points.

However, identical to they all the time get by way of storms collectively, Grace and Frankie will discover a means by way of. In reality, this time, they may “take an obstacle and turn it into an opportunity”. The very best mates will “rise up” with one other enterprise product. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster!

Try the season six trailer under:

As per the solid, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, Peter Cambor, Peter Gallagher, and Michael Charles Roman are all coming again to renew their roles. The season will include 13 episodes, identical to the earlier seasons.

Additionally, the present has been already renewed for its seventh (and ultimate) season so you possibly can binge with out worrying if Netflix will drop Grace and Frankie. The finale will air in 2021 and have 16 episodes, formally making the present the longest unique sequence ever!

That being mentioned, we nonetheless don’t know if Dolly Parton will make that rumored look on this season or if Grace and Frankie’s newest creation will impress the jury of ABC’s Shark Tank. Guess we’ll discover out just a little later!

Catch all-new episodes of Grace and Frankie at 12 am PT on Friday, Jan. 15!